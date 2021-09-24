Dan Stevens Hints At His Secret Role In Marvel’s Eternals

Beauty and the Beast star Dan Stevens has already made an impact on the superhero world through his acclaimed turn as Professor X’s son David Haller in FX’s Legion, but it looks like he’s about to join the MCU, too, in this November’s Eternals. Rumors have long swirled that the British actor would appear in Marvel’s ensemble film, as Kumail Nanjiani shared a photo during filming of Stevens hanging with the cast. Now, at last, he’s given us a big tease at his secret role.

While speaking with Collider to promote his new movie, I’m Your Man, Stevens was asked if he had anything to say about all those Eternals rumors. And his response was very intriguing: “Kro comment.”

When the interviewer reacted with confusion, Stevens added:

“I mean, I said ‘Kro comment’, but I don’t know if that’s cryptic enough.”

Pressed for more information, Stevens fell back on the old Marvel actor “If I told you, I’d have to kill you” defense.

No. Even if I could say anything, I wouldn’t be able to and would have to try and kill you through Zoom. Is that cryptic enough? Is that more cryptic or less cryptic?

So what do Stevens’ not-so-cryptic comments mean? Well, going by his initial joke, it stands to reason that he must be playing the part of Kro the Deviant in Eternals. Check out the relevant clip from the interview below:

So who is Kro? Well, as the leader of the Deviants—the monstrous rivals to the Eternals who were also created by the Celestials—he’s expected to serve as the movie’s main villain. Kro will presumably be mostly created with CGI, but the fact that Stevens was hanging out with the cast during the shoot suggests he at least provided motion capture for the character as well as his voice, but we’ll have to see when Eternals finally gets here.

The cast for Chloe Zhao’s Marvel debut just keeps on getting better and better, then. Also featuring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and more, Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5th.