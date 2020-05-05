Watch: Daniel Radcliffe Returns To Harry Potter For New Book Reading

It’s been 9 years since Daniel Radcliffe last graced J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World as boy wizard Harry Potter. And though it’s unclear exactly when he’ll return to the role on the big screen again, fans will nevertheless feel a swell of delight at the first in a new series of Potter book readings.

Over the course of the coming weeks, a host of faces from the world of Hogwarts will be reading chapters from the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or the Philosopher’s Stone to non-Yanks). And guess who’s reading chapter one? Yup, it’s Daniel Radcliffe, stepping back into the shoes of The Boy Who Lived.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Of course, this is just the latest in a series of creative home-entertainment initiatives popping up in the stay-at-home age (don’t I make it sound dynamic?). And as you can see, other familiar wizarding voices lending their time to the readings include Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne, Harry Potter audiobook veteran Stephen Fry, and… is that who I think it is? It is? It’s David Beckham.

Crikey. Becks possesses many talents, but truth be told, a great speaking voice is not one of them. What’s his association with the Potterverse? Did he ply his trade at quidditch after retiring from football? I’m not wanting to derail the entire article, but I’m stumped on this one. Any explanations forthcoming will be most welcome.

Anyways, moving on from the thought of David Beckham reading Harry Potter to millions from his own home (what strange times we live in), drop us a comment if you’re excited about the headline news. Daniel Radcliffe has one foot back in the Wizarding World and at this point, it seems like it’s a near-certainty that he’ll have both back in one day. Maybe by then, he’ll have lived down Horns.