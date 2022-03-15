Daniel Radcliffe says his Weird Al biopic is insane

We didn’t realize how much we wanted to see a Weird Al Yankovic biopic until the project was announced, but now we can’t wait for Daniel Radcliffe’s performance as the beloved musician and comic to come to Roku.

It might even be with us before the end of 2022, with principal photography having recently wrapped on the production. As if Radcliffe bringing the titular icon to life wasn’t enough, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story also boasts a stellar supporting ensemble, many of whom feel perfectly cast as their real-life counterparts.

We’ve already seen the first image of Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, but we’re still waiting for our maiden glimpse of Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, while Toby Huss and Primetime Emmy-winning Mare of Easttown star Julianne Nicholson will play Al’s parents Nick and Mary.

Having spent the last decade tackling the most challenging parts that come his way, Radcliffe very rarely signs on for projects that don’t require him to go all-in, so it’s not a surprise that he described The Al Yankovic Story as “insane” during an interview with ET Canada.

“We had an amazing hair and makeup team truly. I don’t know how they did what they did in 18 days. It was all down to them, (it’s) the absolutely 100% true story of Al’s life. I’m gonna keep that going for as long as I can, ’cause it’s insane. It’s going to be a lot of fun hopefully.”

In true Weird Al fashion, he’s already mockingly described the Harry Potter star’s performance as the role future generations will always remember him by, and it’s shaping up to be another dedicated and committed turn from the talented Radcliffe.