Daredevil Makes His MCU Debut On New Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster

Even though all of the Defenders will eventually be rebooted and absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the vast majority of the recent speculation has mostly focused on the cast of Netflix’s canceled Daredevil.

With none of the previous TV shows being considered official canon, if Kevin Feige were to bring back the stars of the acclaimed series, then it would technically be their first appearance in the MCU, despite the Netflix lineup originally said to be a part of the shared mythology. There would no doubt be uproar from fans if Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio were replaced as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk respectively, and the studio would face a very tough task in trying to find two actors better suited for the roles anyway.

Both characters have always been closely connected to Spider-Man as well, leading many to believe that one of Peter Parker’s solo outings would be the ideal place to re-debut Daredevil and Kingpin. Reports have been making the rounds about such a possibility, but to date, nothing has been officially confirmed just yet.

However, that doesn’t mean that it won’t eventually happen and a new fan poster from Erathrim imagines two of New York City’s most famous costumed crime-fighters crossing paths in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which you can check out below.

Daredevil Makes His MCU Debut In New Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Marvel Studios have always been known for listening to their fanbase, so they must be keenly aware of the groundswell of support that surrounds the idea of Cox’s Daredevil and D’Onofrio’s Kingpin making the jump to the big screen. At this point, it’s still unclear if it’ll be able to happen as soon as Spider-Man 3, but it certainly can’t be definitively ruled out from coming to fruition somewhere down the line.