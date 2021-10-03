Daredevil Reboot Rumors Have Fans Demanding The Punisher

One of the many social media traps people fall into is taking rumor and speculation as fact, which often leads to a hypothetical wildfire spreading across the internet that folks interpret as gospel, even if there may or may not be even the slightest shred of truth to the information.

Last night saw Marvel Cinematic Universe fans rejoicing as they celebrated Charlie Cox officially returning to the MCU as Daredevil to headline a brand new season of television on Disney Plus. The only problem is that the image was custom-created to accompany an unsubstantiated claim from insider Daniel Richtman, in what marks just the latest dialogue in the never-ending chatter regarding a comeback for Netflix’s Man Without Fear.

Naturally, the attention also ended up focusing on Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, another name that comes up on a regular basis. As you can see from the reactions below, should Daredevil get the Marvel Studios reboot treatment, then Twitter users demand that Frank Castle follow swiftly behind.

Agents of Shield, Daredevil, Punisher, Jessica Jones, etc.



the show the recognition — Chrissy• Coulson what if era (@AgentsOfCavalry) October 2, 2021

Hearing the #Daredevil news makes me very happy.



Hopefully we'll be getting Punisher back too. pic.twitter.com/I6UxpCJvxQ — Ghulam Ali (@ghulamali93) October 2, 2021

Seeing that daredevil might make a comeback, hopefully Punisher does too. — Ryōiki Tenkai (@NosnebDnomde) October 2, 2021

Daredevil and Punisher are coming back pic.twitter.com/rwVRPWCQlM — Vault Dweller (@JiggieJoe) October 2, 2021

YASSSSSSSS



NOW LET'S GET THE PUNISHER BACK! https://t.co/IdP06O33FS — Catie 😉👉👉 (@Dixons_Mama) October 2, 2021

#Daredevil news is exciting cause it means there is the possibility of the punisher and Jon Berthnal could return — Cameron Gibson (@camtheginger) October 2, 2021

By our estimation, it’s been roughly 48 hours since we last heard Bernthal being linked with dispensing vigilante justice in the MCU, so we were about due. For now, Daredevil and the Punisher haven’t been confirmed for anything, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t cross our fingers in the hope some major news arrives soon.