For what feels like an eternity, leaks and rumors have been floating around as to who and what will be appearing in Spider-Man No Way Home. One consistent rumor is the appearance of Matt Murdock otherwise known as Daredevil.

The other day Kevin Feige announced that the Netflix Daredevil was a part of the MCU and would be making his appearance soon. As one could imagine, fans went wild and began speculating when that would happen.

An insider has revealed that Matt Murdock will appear in one scene in next week’s Spider-Man. Which scene remains a mystery, but fans have already speculated that it is a scene that Tom Holland revealed not too long ago to be one of his favorites.

Whilst it may only be one scene and perhaps a short scene, it will still mark it as Matt Murdock’s official introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which only means that he has a big future ahead of him.

Catch Daredevil in Spider-Man No Way Home on Dec. 17.