Darkseid Actor Hopes That The Snyder Cut Leads To Justice League 2

While Zack Snyder’s time as the creative driving force behind the DCEU wasn’t exactly received with universal critical acclaim, and more than a few fans were put off by his grim and sombre approach to the characters, there’s no denying that the filmmaker forged a strong bond with his cast and crew across Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

The majority of Justice League’s biggest stars publicly backed the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, and now that the two and a half year campaign has become a reality, they’ve continued to show their support. As well as claiming that he was one of the very few people to have seen Snyder’s original version of the movie, Jason Momoa celebrated last week’s big reveal, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck both reacted to the news with enthusiasm, and Ray Fisher admitted that he was the first member of the team to get the call and was even brought to tears when he realized that the Snyder Cut was finally happening.

It appears as though Snyder’s actors would run through a brick wall for him, and that extends to the minor players that were removed from the theatrical release entirely. In a recent interview, Ray Porter, who confirmed that he would return as Darkseid for the Snyder Cut, admitted that he would jump at the opportunity to reprise the role for a potential Justice League sequel if the re-edited comic book blockbuster turns out to be a massive success, and made it clear that he has tremendous loyalty towards his director.

“If Zack Snyder asked me to stand in a phone booth holding some embarrassing personal product and talk about it in a Shakespearean voice, I would do it. I would work with Zack any damn time, any damn where. You meet him, you meet Deborah Snyder, it’s really easy to understand. It was a very short amount of time after getting to know them, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’d go into battle for you’. Absolutely”

Justice League was originally intended to be the first half of a two-part story, and there’ve been rumors that the Snyder Cut might even lead to the opportunity for a sequel to happen in the future. If that turns out to be the case, then it looks as though Ray Porter won’t need an awful lot of convincing to sign up should Darkseid manage to escape with his life.