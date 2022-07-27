Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’ cast, plot, release, and more

The first images for Darren Aronofsky’s latest film The Whale have been released. Darren Aronofsky is the director best known for Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Mother! and Black Swan. Aronofsky has a history of creating melodramatic films which often border on disturbing.

His most recent film The Whale will most likely continue this trend, so let’s take a look at everything we know about the film, including its cast, release date, and plot details.

What do we know about The Whale?

Darren Aronofsky’s newest film The Whale will have its world premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival in September 2022. The film will most likely be released in theaters after that date, and will presumably release by the end of the year. The screenplay will be written by Samuel D. Hunter who also wrote the play on which the film is based.

The Whale will star Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher who, after abandoning his family for his gay lover, eats himself up to six hundred pounds out of guilt. Brendan Fraser might be best known for his roles in The Mummy, George of the Jungle, and Looney Tunes Back in Action. Fraser has recently been having a resurgence after stepping away from Hollywood for years after he suffered an alleged sexual assault and was in and out of the hospital due to vigorous stunt work. He recently starred in Doom Patrol and Professionals and he will also be in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming picture, Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as playing Firefly in the upcoming Batgirl movie.

Also starring in The Whale will be the star of Stranger Things, Sadie Sink. Sink will be playing Fraser’s daughter in the film. The plot will focus on Fraser’s character Charlie, attempting to reconnect with his daughter after he abandoned her. The film will also star Samantha Morton, who you might know from The Minority Report, The Messenger, or more recently from her stint as Alpha in The Walking Dead.

Also starring in the film is Hong Chau from Downsizing, Watchmen, and Bojack Horseman, as well as Ty Simpkins, who might be best known for his roles in Jurassic World and Iron Man 3. Simpkins reprised his role as Harley Keener from Iron Man 3 in Avengers: Endgame, as he showed up at Tony Stark’s funeral.

Darren Aronofsky, Sadie Sink, and Brendan Fraser seem like a winning combination, and who knows – we might have an award-winning film to look forward to.

The Whale will hopefully be released later this year.