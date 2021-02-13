Darth Maul Actor Teases A Return To Star Wars With New Photo

Ever since The Mandalorian first premiered and signalled that Star Wars was set to play a huge role in Disney Plus’ desire to win the streaming wars, a return to live-action for Darth Maul has had an air of inevitability around it. Of course, it might have already happened by now had Solo not bombed at the box office, with the iconic Sith making a surprise appearance as the figurehead of the Crimson Dawn organization.

Being cut in half clearly didn’t have much of an impact on him, so there’s every reason to believe that we’ve not seen the last of Darth Sidious’ former apprentice. There’s been no shortage of speculation that Maul could end up returning in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is set to start shooting in a matter of weeks, while various theories have made a compelling case for how he could organically fit into the story. And now, Ray Park may have teased that something is in the works.

The actor and stuntman posted a cryptic image to his social media feed where he tagged his location as Tatooine, accompanied by the caption ‘Meet me in Dathomir! SITH LIFE! TAO,’ and you can check it out below.

Darth Maul Actor Teases A Return To Star Wars 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While that’s no indication that he’s signed up for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it could conceivably be a photo taken at any point over the last two decades, the timing feels more than a little coincidental. Perhaps Park has let the cat out of the bag too soon in regards to Darth Maul and might end up facing the wrath of Lucasfilm for giving the game away. If that’s the case, then let’s not forget that he’s endured bigger social media controversies in the past and come away relatively unscathed.