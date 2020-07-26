Darth Maul Actor’s Instagram Post Could Spell Trouble for His Future Projects

Sometimes it’s just hard for us to understand the things celebrities say or do, and other times things just get very bizarre. And as is most common, one such situation recently popped up on social media and started trending for all the wrong reasons. Actor Ray Park who played Darth Maul in the Star Wars franchise was reportedly set to reprise his role as the dual-saber wielding Dathomirian in future projects, but an unexpected Instagram post might just have irrevocably jeopardized the situation.

Lucasfilm when they see why Ray Park’s trending. pic.twitter.com/oAbMglS5FD — Filippo (@Filq2001) July 25, 2020

On Friday, a post went up on the actor’s Instagram page that showed Park engaging in sexual activities with a woman. The post has since been deleted, but some fans are wondering if his page had been hacked, and as of now there’s been no statement from the actor himself. There’s even a rumor going around, with some people claiming that this was an act of revenge porn, adding that this was in response to his wife allegedly cheating on him.

People on Twitter have a lot to say about the situation, which includes memes, as expected.

So Ray Park AKA Darth Maul posted a video on Instagram of him getting…

Say goodbye to that Maul series

This sucks

I mean it really blows

He was just getting ahead pic.twitter.com/VIZXJ35miQ — StarWarsOnly (@StarWarsOnly2) July 25, 2020

Oh boy I sure do love browsing Ray Park’s Instagram at 7:05pm PST I sure do hope that nothing vulgar appears in my feed pic.twitter.com/BGA6YVpY19 — Spence👀 (@1mperiaI) July 25, 2020

But there’s also a camp of defenders who are urging fans to wait for the facts before jumping to conclusions or calling for Ray Park to be “canceled”.

Ray Park has been trending, and folks are being way too quick to condemn… We MUST Wait For FACTS Before Firing Darth Maul Over Instagram Post and screenshots. This is not right, here’s what we know: https://t.co/RvJL5NlO0n pic.twitter.com/swjv66iXhW — Andy Signore (@andysignore) July 25, 2020

With Darth Maul’s status as a fan-favorite villain in the series, it sure sounded like Disney and Lucasfilm had big plans for the character arc going forward. This even reportedly included a cameo in season 3 of The Mandalorian. And while Ray Park was never officially attached to any of these projects, his cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story meant that the likelihood of him playing the role again was quite high. But now this entire situation will need to be completely resolved before Disney even considers letting the star join the ranks of the Star Wars cast.