Darth Maul Will Reportedly Cameo In The Mandalorian Season 3

While the first season of The Mandalorian largely set itself apart from the wider Star Wars universe and looked to tell a standalone story with new characters, it seems as though the future of the Disney Plus smash hit is set to dive headfirst into the established canon. Ahsoka Tano is already set to make her long-awaited live-action debut in the upcoming second batch of episodes, while Boba Fett has also been confirmed to appear. Furthermore, it was just announced yesterday that Katee Sackhoff would be reprising her role as Bo-Katan.

The inclusion of characters from both Rebels and The Clone Wars is no surprise given Dave Filoni’s heavy involvement in The Mandalorian as a writer, director and executive producer, and there’ve also been rumors that the likes of Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus could all follow Ahsoka and Bo-Katan’s lead in making the jump from the animated universe.

However, the return of Boba Fett has shown that characters from the franchise’s big screen history can’t be ruled out, either. In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us about Ahsoka’s involvement months before it was officially confirmed – that Darth Maul will show up in The Mandalorian‘s third season.

These Alternate Concepts For Darth Maul In Solo: A Star Wars Story Are Pretty Crazy

According to our intel, the character will have a cameo and be seen via flashback, and while there’s no word yet on how this will fit into the wider story, the fan-favorite Sith has plenty of history with Ahsoka, Ezra and Kanan spread across Rebels and The Clone Wars that can easily be adapted to fit The Mandalorian‘s narrative.

Of course, Darth Maul has been making something of a comeback in recent years, having become a regular fixture in the animated shows while also returning to the big screen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and fans will no doubt be on board with seeing the character once again as part of Jon Favreau’s acclaimed series.