Dave Bautista diehards debate the real reasons he’s desperate to be done with Drax and the MCU

It’s been known for a long time that Dave Bautista has been gearing himself up to exit the MCU. We’ve known as far back as 2021 that the wrestler-turned-actor would likely not be returning to the role of Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. However, it’s starting to hit home a bit more now that the final film is just around the corner. The actor has recently doubled down on his decision in an appearance on The Tonight Show where he said that he would never return to Drax.

I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note and I would never go back and tarnish that. And it’s the same with this, with Drax I just got to end it in the perfect way and I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck, it would tarnish that and I won’t do it.

Whilst it’s a shame to see the end of Drax’s story in the MCU, it’s great to see Bautista enjoying himself in his roles. The actor has a busy schedule for 2023 including M. Night Shyamalan’s newest title, Knock at the Cabin and Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune part Two. The actor even has a sequel to My Spy in the works.

If you’ve been paying attention to Bautista’s career, you’ll know that he is trying to establish himself as a serious actor, and many speculated that this is why he is saying goodbye to Drax.

Redditors in the Marvel Studio Spoilers subreddit suggested that the character has become too one-note, and many complained that what was once a serious character with emotional depth had become a joke machine for the Marvel movies. Even his tragic backstory is brushed off and played for laughs. It’s no wonder Bautista was getting tired of the role. Others think that the actor is having issues with Marvel, but can’t say anything until his contract has been fulfilled.

Bautista himself questioned why it was news that he was done with the part, pointing out that it was his seventh movie as Drax. That’s more movies than a lot of Marvel heroes get, and on top of that, he’s been in the role for almost a decade.

Regardless of why he’s deciding to leave, we can all agree that we’re happy to see Bautista in roles that present a challenge as well as being something he enjoys doing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits theaters on May 3.