Dave Bautista Isn’t A Fan Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Morning Shoots

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are buzzing at the news Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally shooting, and it’s been a long and winding road to get to this point after the firing and rehiring of James Gunn, coupled with the effects of the pandemic.

At least the gang is back together and setting off an another irreverent adventure, with Chris Pratt already divulging details of his first day on the set, for real this time after he’d previously jumped the gun. However, co-star Dave Bautista isn’t anywhere near as enthusiastic, after he lamented the ridiculously early start times on his Instagram Stories.

“Good morning, everyone. It is Day One on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This will be my sixth appearance as Drax. My sixth Marvel film and at this point, 20-something films under my belt. I’m still trying to find out why the f*ck do films start so early? It’s still dark outside!”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Teases Adam Warlock's Arrival 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The former professional wrestler is only joking, though, and he’ll be thrilled to be reunited with Gunn having backed the filmmaker to the hilt during his brief exile from the MCU, before turning down the opportunity to star in The Suicide Squad in favor of taking top billing in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead instead.

Having survived the latest Phase Four reshuffle, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is locked for a May 2023 release date, and while that feels like a lifetime away, the Disney Plus Holiday Special will be arriving towards the end of next year to tide us over in the meantime.