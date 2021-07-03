Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants A SnyderVerse Role

The deafening chatter swirling around the SnyderVerse has mercifully quietened down over the last few weeks, if only slightly. Once Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder separately made it clear that their fifteen-year working relationship was over and done with, the rumor mill subsided to a certain degree.

However, the impending finalization of WarnerMedia’s latest corporate merger and the establishing of Warner Bros. Discovery kicked off the speculation that incoming CEO David Zaslav was going to give the fans exactly what they wanted by restoring the SnyderVerse to its former glory, which is admittedly still rooted more in hopeful optimism rather than cold, hard facts.

Dave Bautista Becomes Bane In This Batman Fan Art 1 of 2

That being said, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Snyder Cut of Justice League would be heading exclusively to HBO Max long before the official announcement was made public – Dave Bautista and his Army of the Dead director have spoken about the possibility of having the ex-WWE wrestler show up in the SnyderVerse should the unthinkable happen.

Of course, there are a lot of variables between two friends and collaborators having a conversation and Bautista showing up in the DCEU, but the Guardians of the Galaxy star has hardly been shy in declaring that the next time the role of Bane becomes available, it better be heading his way. The 52-year-old also named Lobo as something that would interest him and the antihero has had a solo outing stuck in development hell for well over a decade at this point.

As always, though, we shouldn’t hedge our bets on the restoration of the SnyderVerse just yet, at least until we discover if the various tales of a WB boardroom clear-out have any real merit to them.