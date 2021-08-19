Dave Bautista Rumored To Be In Talks For DC Role

Dave Bautista has outlined in no uncertain terms that his tenure as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer will come to an end once James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023. The former professional wrestler cited his age as one of the deciding factors given that he’ll be 54 years old by the time the movie arrives, but it’s not as if he’s planning to retire from the action genre entirely.

After all, the actor is set to headline high concept sci-fi Universe’s Most Wanted and co-star in George R.R. Martin adaptation In the Lost Lands, which hails from Resident Evil duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich, and the pair are hardly known for collaborating on low budget character-driven dramas.

Dave Bautista Becomes Bane In This Batman Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A new rumor claims that Bautista is in talks for a DC role, but that’s as far as the information goes. There’s no indication as to who he’s either eying or being eyed for, but you’d imagine most of the speculation would turn towards Bane after he’s admitted multiple times how much he wants to play the iconic Batman villain, and even explained why he’d be so good at it.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard tales of Bautista speaking to Warner Bros. about a potential comic book gig. Or the second. Or the third. Or the fourth, while GFR even reported back in March he was negotiating for Bane, which didn’t amount to anything. So far, none of the previous scuttlebutt has yielded anything substantial, but there’d be an air of irony to Army of the Dead‘s leading man claiming that he’s too old to play a superhero for Marvel, only to jump ship and do exactly that for DC.