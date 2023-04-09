Dave Filoni tries to dodge his ‘Star Wars’ crossover movie being compared to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

As a major crossover event that culminates years of interwoven storytelling for a sprawling mythology based on a legendary IP owned by Disney that was created in part by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni’s feature-length finale for The Mandalorian saga was always going to invite comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame.

We can forgive the fan favorite creator’s past as the culprit behind the worst-reviewed and lowest-grossing movie a galaxy far, far away has ever seen, because his work on the Disney Plus slate – increasing reliance on celebrity cameos and nostalgia aside – has demonstrated just how far Filoni has come over the last 15 years.

To the surprise of nobody, then, the creative and filmmaker did his best to dodge the Infinity Saga-shaped elephant in the room when questioned by ComicBook on whether or not Endgame will loom large over his process.

Image via Marvel Studios

“I don’t think of it that way. I mean, I think what Marvel does is astonishing. I just watched that film again the other day and it’s such an accomplishment and it’s built over so many years. I mean, when you work in this kind of theater of a galaxy of what Marvel does cinematically, it is astonishing and you stare and wonder what they were able to accomplish. Jon and I have our own little theater that we’ve been playing in, but Star Wars is a big galaxy. I think there’s a lot of possibilities, but we do things our own way.”

Despite stating that he’s planning to carve a unique path, we’d bet a small fortune on The Mandalorian‘s journey to multiplexes being pitted directly against Avengers: Endgame right up until the day it releases, if only for the fact everything has to be compared to something of a similar ilk.