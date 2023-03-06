The Marvel Cinematic Universe backlash crosses a line after ‘Martha’ gets brought to the table

There could be big changes afoot in the world of superhero cinema, with James Gunn taking control of DC Studios as the same time the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to head on a downwards trajectory, which creates a fascinating battle for supremacy to come over the next few years.

All seven of the MCU’s biggest second-weekend drops at the box office have come since Avengers: Endgame was released, while the three lowest-rated installments on Rotten Tomatoes have all hit theaters since November 2021. Meanwhile, DC has abandoned the SnyderVerse at long last, with the new regime wiping the slate somewhat clean and relaunching with a slew of exciting projects.

Of course, everything has devolved into a Marvel vs. DC argument at the end of the day, regardless of Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler wishing it wouldn’t. And yet, just when you thought the ongoing discourse and increasing backlash towards the Multiverse Saga and the MCU at large was ready to cede into the night, Redditors have broken the emergency glass and invoked the Martha defense.

Arguably the single most polarizing contribution Zack Snyder ever made to DC, the infamous scene was treated as a grand operatic moment within Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but instantly became – and remains to this day – a meme. As a result, criticism of the MCU’s so-called “Martha moments” tarring Kevin Feige’s inconsistencies with Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne figuratively kissing and making up has ignited the latest evolution in a back-and-forth that’s only getting more heated by the day.