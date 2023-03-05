‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ star blasts back at trolls trying to label every DC movie as a Marvel ripoff

Not everything in the superhero genre has to be boiled down to a Marvel vs. DC debate at the end of the day, but when the tribalism continues to run rampant among both fandoms, it’s not as if the ongoing bickering between both camps is going to stop. While most stars involved in the movies and TV shows tend to keep quiet, Shazam! Fury of the Gods newcomer Rachel Zegler has had enough.

The fast-rising star exploded onto the scene with her Golden Globe-winning performance in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed West Side Story remake, and with her impending debut in the world of comic book blockbusters soon to be joined by the title role in Disney’s live-action Snow White do-over and Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, her first four feature film credits will rocket her right into the stratosphere.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

And yet, the 21 year-old couldn’t sit idly by and tolerate a troll blasting Zegler’s appreciation for Elizabeth Olsen’s performance as the MCU’s Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, with the actress responding by shutting down the need for every DC project to find itself unfavorably compared to whatever Kevin Feige’s outfit are doing at the time.

actually neither zatanna nor doctor fate perform hand movements like the ones i specifically referenced be blessed though https://t.co/08L4rC8Kz1 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 4, 2023

also people acting like none of us are allowed to talk about what was undoubtedly a revolutionary moment for superhero franchise entertainment in the modern age…….. get a job! — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 4, 2023

Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg accidentally negated Zegler’s argument somewhat when he made a point of comparing his adaptation to an Avengers movie instead of name-dropping DC’s Justice League, but with the best will in the world, Zegler’s words are destined to fall on deaf ears when any big budget and effects-heavy release hailing from either one of the industry’s premiere superhero franchises are always going to be put in direct competition by fans.