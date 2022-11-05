Rachel Zegler calls it a wrap on ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel

Rachel Zegler is celebrating the official wrap for a prequel film to a beloved action franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

“[I] have loved every second. and that’s a wrap. ❤️” Zegler said on Twitter while sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of herself snapping the clapperboard.

i have loved every second.

and that’s a wrap. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1rHmOVA4hM — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 5, 2022

Zegler went on to express an outpouring of gratitude about the experience.

many many many more words come to mind but i shan’t bore you by pretending i have anything new to offer you with my thoughts.



just know i am thankful.

just know i love telling stories.

just know i am so happy with real life.



❤️ happy wrap, my songbirds. ❤️ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 5, 2022

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is slated to hit theaters a year from now and already boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes not only Zegler but also The Woman King’s Viola Davis, Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer, Bored to Death‘s Jason Schwartzman, The Expanse‘s Burn Gorman, and Game of Throne‘s Peter Dinklage.

What’s more, the film will be based on the Hunger Games author Suzanne’s Collins 2020 novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The original Hunger Games films, beginning with the first installment in 2012, helped Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence get launched into international superstardom during the 2010s. With Zegler’s already impressive track record in films like Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story remake and the forthcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, we’re pretty certain the actor has a career that will dominate theater marquees in the years to come, too.

The prior films depicted a dystopian world ruled by the Capitol, which held the cruel Hunger Games for their entertainment and watched tributes killing each other in their attempt to survive a competition that only allowed one winner. The prequel will be exploring the beginning of the hell Katniss was seen navigating in the OG trilogy.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.