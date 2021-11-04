Home / movies

Dave Franco’s Directorial Debut Is Terrifying Viewers On Streaming Platforms

Alison Brie Dave Franco

Dave Franco is well known for films like Now You See Me, Neighbors, and 21 Jump Street, to name but a few. From voice acting and on-screen roles to writing and directing, Franco has a lengthy history in the entertainment business. While he’s been acting for some time, his debut as a director happened in 2020 with a horror film called The Rental.

The Rental is a terrifying look at what happens when two couples check into a beautiful vacation home and find themselves becoming prey. With the travel bug biting many of us again, now is a heck of a time to watch a film that shows us just how wicked people can be and just how vulnerable we are when we’re staying in a home belonging to someone else.

In the last 26 days, FlixPatrol shows that The Rental has gained 168 points with viewers in the United States.

The Rental
The synopsis for The Rental is as follows:

“Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.”

Sinister is a wonderful way to describe what the couples are faced with during a getaway that should have been a monumental weekend in their lives. If they make it out alive, it’ll be a set of circumstances they remember for a very different reason.

If you’ve not yet seen Franco’s directorial debut, you can watch The Rental via Google Play and iTunes in the US.

