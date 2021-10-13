David Arquette Says Original Scream Fans Will Love The 2022 Sequel

If you heard a distinct ringing in your head throughout the day yesterday and caught yourself having flashbacks to one of the greatest films in the slasher genre, chances are, you watched the Scream trailer as many times as we did. The preview for the upcoming 5th installment in the Scream franchise finally made its premiere yesterday morning, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

It feels similar to the original film while still having a voice and a story all its own. There are familiar faces with new ones mixed in, and there’s a fear that comes with watching a killer we’ve seen across four films already coming back for this next one with a new level of anger and mockery towards their victims.

David Arquette recently spoke about Scream with IGN and had this to say about the movie really bringing audiences back to that feeling they had when we first saw Ghostface.

It will take you back to the feeling you had when you saw the first one. At least it’s doing that for me. Because you want to respect the world that Wes Craven created with Kevin Williamson and be able to expand on it with this new generation.

He went on to say that great actors play the new Woodsboro faces and that there are so many bright and witty players in the game now—it was exciting to see them doing their research in horror.

Jenna [Ortega] and Melissa [Barrera] are tremendous actors. Jack Quaid – I knew him as a little kid, just running around, and now he’s this young man who’s super talented and witty. There are so many talented young people on this film. I love watching them watch horror films and doing their homework on the genres.

Finally, Arquette called Scream a fan’s movie, and that’s everything we could have hoped for.

I think the fans are really going to love this because it’s a fan’s movie.”

A fan’s movie indeed, as many were already counting down the day to the film without having seen the trailer at all. Once you’re an honorary member of Woodsboro, you’re in. There are no outs with this horror community. Unless, of course, it’s at the hands of Ghostface.

You can see Scream in theaters on January 14th, 2022.