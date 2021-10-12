New Scream Synopsis Teases Woodsboro’s Past Coming Back To Haunt It

Along with the blood-pumping first trailer that arrived today, Paramount Pictures has released a new synopsis for 2022’s Scream, the fifth entry in the iconic slasher saga that promises to relaunch the franchise. The best news for fans is that the new film is not a reboot, but rather a fresh installment with Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox all returning as fan favorites Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, and Gale Weathers.

What’s more, the plot promises to be directly tied to previous movies, particularly the first one. This brief synopsis promises that the latest Ghostface killer is striking now⏤the 25th anniversary of the original Woodsboro murders⏤for a reason: to dredge up the dark secrets from the town’s past. Here’s how it reads:

“Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

The trailer already promised multiple connections to 1996’s Scream. In particular, one clip revealed that the latest victims were all related in some way to the original killers. Though they’re not named, fans will remember that they were Stu Macher and Billy Loomis. Likewise, the trailer ended with Sidney facing the new Ghostface, who told her “it’s an honor”, hinting that they’re an uber-fan of the past massacres.

From the look of things, Scream might manage to balance paying homage to the series’ past and also giving Campbell and her old co-stars a decent amount to do, as well as rebooting the franchise with a new roster of characters. It looks like Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter will be the next generation’s Sidney, with the cast also including the likes of Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton is also back as Deputy Judy Hicks, with Roger L. Jackson once again providing the voice of Ghostface.

From Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream will slice its way into cinemas on January 14th, 2022.