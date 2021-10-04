David Arquette Says Scream Is A Love Letter To Wes Craven, Felt His Presence On Set

Scream is one of the most iconic slasher films of all time, and definitely a staple in the horror genre. Wes Craven’s vision and talent are unmatched to this day, and something about how he navigates and brings a story to life is an integral part of the makeup for many scary movie fans. Everyone has a Craven favorite; everyone can remember the first time they saw a film he created.

With Scream, the fear hit viewers on a relatable level; could a murderer be hiding within your group of friends? Are those horror movie tropes true? Would you be the first to get killed, or could you be lucky enough to call yourself the survivor? Scarier yet, the motive… could someone close to you have a twisted reason they want you dead?

The original film’s cast worked so well together, and fans are thrilled to note that a few of them are coming back for the reboot, happening in January of next year. With Scream‘s 25th anniversary fast approaching and a theatrical rerelease of the original film in theaters on October 10th and 11th, promos for the upcoming slasher film have slowly begun rolling out.

Most recently, Arquette invited fans to stay in the original Scream house, and reservations can be made starting October 12th. He also spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Scream and Craven’s impact on the horror industry.

Arquette calls Scream a love letter to Craven, saying that the filmmakers, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, were inspired by him. He says they embraced creating the upcoming film as an experience to honor Craven and make him proud, as did everyone working on the movie.

Arquette also had this to say to Entertainment Tonight about making Scream without Craven, but still feeling his presence.

It was great. I mean, it’s hard without Wes, you know, that was at the forefront. But did feel his energy there, and certain moments and certain scenes, you just feel the wind blow and you’re like, ‘I don’t know, maybe I’m like a little bit of a hippy at heart, but I felt his energy there. It just brought up a lot of memories of Wes too.

Arquette went on to say that Craven was such an incredible person and that he was truly ahead of his time.

Scream hits theaters on January 14th, 2022 and rumor has it that the first trailer for the film could be released this month. Here’s hoping we see Ghostface soon.