First Scream (2022) Trailer Rumored For October Release

Normally, the fact that the Prince Charles Cinema is screening the original 1996 Scream for the film’s 25th anniversary wouldn’t be a news story, but a listing for the event indicates it will offer fans of the franchise in the U.K. their first chance to see the trailer for the upcoming Scream reboot which is set to debut in 2022.

The listing, which can be found on the Prince Charles Cinema website, teases that people who attend the screening will be among the first to see the trailer for the new film.

“…to make the evening just that little bit more special everyone in the audience will receive a free gift with their ticket and the chance to be one of the first audiences in the world to see the trailer for the next installment in the franchise, SCREAM [2022].”

Ghostface Returns In New Scream 5 BTS Photo 1 of 2

The Los Angeles-based team behind films like V/H/S, Ready Or Not, and Southbound, known as Radio Silence Productions, is helming next year’s Scream film with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet directing and Chad Villela producing. The film will star returning franchise alumni like Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette as well as newcomers like Melissa Barrera, Marley Shelton, and Jenna Ortega among others.

While the new Scream has been in production for some time now, details on the film and its plot remain scarce, so a new trailer should be an exciting prospect for fans of the long-running franchise. Scream (2022) is expected to make its debut on January 14th.