David Ayer Shares New Look At Jared Leto’s Joker In Suicide Squad

The incoming Justice League Snyder Cut has given rise to a new fan campaign to get Warner Bros. to release the original cut of another DCEU movie – David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Ayer himself has been fuelling the flames on social media, and frequently shares shots from his version of the pic that we’ve never seen before or behind the scenes images. His latest post, for instance, reveals a new look at Jared Leto as the Joker.

The photo sees the actor’s Clown Prince of Crime staring at the camera – Leto was known to stay in character in between takes – tied up in a straightjacket in Arkham Asylum. This was snapped during filming on the Joker’s therapy sessions with Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who he’s in the midst of manipulating into becoming Harley Quinn.

This is a timely post from Ayer, too, as we just learned some surprising news this week. As you’ve surely heard, Leto is set to return as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The Morbius star is taking part in the reshoots for the HBO Max release that are currently ongoing. After Leto’s portrayal was torn apart at the time of SS‘s release, we thought the studio would never invite him back. But they seem to be willing to give everyone a second chance right now.

Of course, fans are hoping that Leto’s involvement in JL means that WB is at least considering releasing the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut. After all, the director has said that Leto’s performance was “ripped out” of the movie by execs for the theatrical version, which we know cut a big sequence involving the Joker in the film’s third act.

At this point, whether the Ayer Cut happens or not likely depends on the success of Justice League. If that’s a huge hit for HBO Max next September, though, then WB would have to be as crazy as the Joker not to give Suicide Squad the same treatment.