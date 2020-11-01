David Ayer Says WB Cut The First 40 Minutes Of Suicide Squad

We’ve always known that much of David Ayer’s vision for 2016’s Suicide Squad was chopped out of the theatrical version of the movie, hence why fans are so desperate for Warner Bros. to share the director’s cut of the film. Now, though, the filmmaker has revealed just how much was lost from the theatrical release. Ayer has claimed on social media that the first 40 minutes were left on the cutting room floor.

Ayer often responds to fans on Twitter, answering their questions about what he had planned in SS that we never got to see. This Saturday, one asked him “What was the toughest scene to leave on the cutting room floor?” Ayer simply responded: “The first 40 minutes.” Ouch.

The first 40 minutes https://t.co/eCGmK0KCFl — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 31, 2020

This makes a lot of sense with the start of the theatrical cut, which is a pretty frenetic jumble of introductions for the various members of Task Force X. It adds up that Ayer would have initially put together a more organic opening that allowed the story and characters a bit of breathing room.

But will we ever see those missing 40 minutes? Well, that’s what DC fans keep on hoping. Since the announcement that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max, it seems a lot more possible than it used to. WB is investing a heck of a lot into the Snyder Cut, though, with reshoots happening now, so it’s likely we won’t get any news on a potential Ayer Cut until Justice League is out and we can find out whether it turned out to be a massive hit or fell short of expectations. Hopefully it’ll be the former.

In the meantime, Suicide Squad‘s Jared Leto is returning as the Joker in Justice League, which is an encouraging sign. And Margot Robbie and a bunch of other cast members are back for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters next August.