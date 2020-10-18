First Set Photo Revealed From Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reshoots

We haven’t heard any updates about the Snyder Cut of Justice League for a while, presumably because the director is gearing himself and his crew up for the impending reshoots that were officially confirmed last month. Henry Cavill has denied that he’s involved, which makes sense given that he’s busy on the other side of the world shooting season 2 of The Witcher, but it’ll be interesting to see just who shows up.

Ben Affleck has already agreed to return to the DCEU as Batman, while Gal Gadot is still waiting for Wonder Woman 1984 to be released after seeing the sequel delayed several times and Jason Momoa will no doubt be deep into training for Aquaman 2, which is rumored to start shooting early next year. Ray Fisher, meanwhile, has found himself in a very public war of words with Warner Bros. recently, but Snyder is clearly a huge fan of both the actor and his character, so it would be safe to assume that Cyborg will also be back for the reshoots.

Reports have claimed that the additional footage is set to almost double the budget of the Snyder Cut, but based on the first set photo, it sure doesn’t look that way. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner, who was the DP on Justice League throughout the entire production, recently revealed the image in question and you can check it out for yourself below.

Hardly the most glamorous or exciting set photo we’ve ever seen, but it does at least confirm that cameras are set to start rolling on the third and hopefully final round of Justice League filming in the near future, with the shoot looking to transform a two-hour disappointment of a movie into what will hopefully be an epic four-episode miniseries.