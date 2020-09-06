DC Fans Come To Justice League Star Ray Fisher’s Defense In His Battle With WB

Ever since Justice League finally wrapped a torturous shoot that saw Joss Whedon step in to replace Zack Snyder following a family tragedy and then reshape the entire movie under the watchful eye of Warner Bros.’ executives, Ray Fisher’s entire filmography has consisted of eight episodes of True Detective, which is hardly a stellar return for an up-and-coming actor with a major role in a blockbuster comic book franchise.

At one stage, Cyborg was poised to become a huge part of the DCEU, and was even set to headline his own solo adventure, but after the Justice League debacle, it appeared that the 32 year-old might never get the chance to play Victor Stone again. However, thanks to the Snyder Cut and The Flash finally sprinting out of development hell, Fisher looks to be back in a big way.

It hasn’t exactly been plain sailing, though, and after the actor had repeatedly and very publicly called out Joss Whedon for behavior on set that he deemed “gross and abusive,” Warner Bros. ended up launching an investigation into the claims that all was not right behind the scenes on Justice League. Having concluded their look into the matter, the studio then officially denied what Fisher was saying, and even threw out some accusations of their own after stating that he had refused to cooperate with their investigator.

The battle between the two parties appears to be far from over, and with the mud-slinging reaching new heights, the internet has solidly backed the actor. In fact, #IStandWithRayFisher was trending worldwide yesterday, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Something deeply affected @ray8fisher while on set in 2017. If you’ve ever seen the heart that pours from Ray in his conversations with fans, you know he means what he says, and what he says shouldn’t be taken lightly. I support Ray being heard. #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/4YFKZsk64J — Tim Yoko, AP (@Allenfire) September 5, 2020

Ray Fisher is bigger than Cyborg. But this idea that he doesn’t have enough clout or pull in Hollywood to have creative input is WILD to me. How does anyone “make it” if their big break is objectively sabotaged by the same studio that gave them a break? #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/MlZGUJNwZX — TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) September 5, 2020

WB is pushing an extremely problematic narrative that a young black man is uncooperative and hard to work with. They are damaging his name an career. If you support this narrative you are part of the issue. All we want is for WB to hold 3 men responsible.#IStandWithRayFisher — wondermeg. (@ya_girlmeg) September 5, 2020

Accountability > Entertainment WB’s statement was desperate and shallow and was pulling on straws in an attempt to discredit and silence an actor of color willing to put his career on the line share the truth. The truth won’t be silenced#IStandWithRayFisher https://t.co/olTQycni6g — Zayyan Farooqi (@ZayyanFarooqi) September 5, 2020

The truth will prevail for Ray Fisher. The road ahead might be long and ugly but when you look at the track records of all involved, the facts presented, and the actual proof 👇🏽given, we should all know where to stand. It’s #IStandWithRayFisher all day 💪🏽 https://t.co/dH9oRyaP8y — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) September 5, 2020

#IStandWithRayFisher over corporations and executives that only care about one thing 💰 pic.twitter.com/Cm5IPjaYFE — Mercury #GBTZ (@theSNYDERVERSE) September 5, 2020

Ray Fisher is risking his career for the truth. Let him know he's not alone and let WB alone we see through their bullshit.#IStandWithRayFisher — Walt (@UberKryptonian) September 5, 2020

"Never compromise.

Not even in the face of Armageddon." Accountability>Entertainment #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/gsC485ou6l — •BatMax• ZSJL's Associate Producer #GBTZ (@SupesBatsy) September 5, 2020

I stand with Ray Fisher he deserves so much better than what he’s been getting #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/OI3euKyzAn — Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 5, 2020

Just when you thought the Justice League story was over with the Snyder Cut on the way, the tales of behind the scenes discontent now look set to add a new layer onto what has to be one of the most beleaguered productions in history.