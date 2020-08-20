Justice League Star Says WB Are Investigating Joss Whedon’s Abusive Behavior

After months of speculation, it was finally confirmed that Ben Affleck would be returning to the DCEU to play Batman in The Flash, and following the big reveal of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Henry Cavill extending his contract to continue being the franchise’s Superman and Michael Keaton set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time in nearly three decades, you’d get the impression that there was nothing but good news coming out of Warner Bros.’ superhero series.

However, it turns out that Joss Whedon’s involvement in Justice League was a lot more troublesome than just churning out a major critical and commercial disappointment that led to fans destroying their copies of the movie. After Cyborg actor Ray Fisher publicly called the filmmaker out over his behavior on set during the extensive reshoots, a string of former collaborators have now come forward with similar claims about his abusive nature.

Zack Snyder Shares New Justice League Photo Of Cyborg Vs. Steppenwolf 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fisher showed no signs of backing down, either, and basically invited legal action from Whedon’s representatives if they could prove that what he was saying wasn’t true. While the studio would no doubt have been sent into a panic by one of their stars making serious allegations against the director of their most expensive project ever, the 32 year-old took to social media and revealed that WarnerMedia are now in the process of launching an investigation into the supposed abuses of power during the Justice League reshoots by not only Whedon, but also producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!🙏🏽 A>E (2/2) — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 20, 2020

Some of the skeptics thought that Fisher could end up burning his bridges with both Warner Bros. and the industry at large by blasting his former employers in the public eye, but with the studio’s parent company now launching a full-scale investigation, it surely won’t be long until we get the full story about Joss Whedon’s unprofessionalism on the set of Justice League.