David Corenswet’s Superman should stay far away from the DC villain who kickstarted the death of the SnyderVerse

An adversarial shadow looms over David Corenswet's Superman as fans debate the merits of a supervillain's return to the DCU.

As David Corenswet assumes the mantle of Superman in the DCU, die-hards cautioned the newcomer to avoid the antagonist who catalyzed the demise of the SnyderVerse.

With rumors of a stellar script penned by James Gunn for the upcoming Superman movie, fans flocked to the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit to mull over whether they would like to see Doomsday return to the franchise after the controversial events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice back in 2016.

Redditors agree that Doomsday (Robin Atkin Downes) is an awe-inspiring character and welcome his return. However, they still haven’t quite recovered from the mortal blow he dealt Corenswet’s predecessor Henry Cavill in 2016.

One Redditor expressed their desire to see Warner Bros follow through on their plan to release a subsequent film about the resurrection of Superman.

Another Redditor was not impressed with Doomsday and did not see why the character should return to the DCU.

Another Redditor still felt bitter about Superman’s demise and was happy to see the back of Doomsday.

However, most fans did not hold a grudge against Doomsday over the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and could envision a place for him in the new narrative down the line.

The consensus in the fan community suggests that it would be premature to introduce Doomsday into the DCU. Warner Bros has yet to deliver on its plan to bring Superman back from the dead — Doomsday remains the character who killed the Man of Steel. So, he’ll have to lay low for a while before it makes sense to revisit his storyline.