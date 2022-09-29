Daydreaming Marvel fans already getting carried away with Wolverine’s future

We’re not going to sit here and claim that Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 isn’t awesome, because it most definitely is, but one key quote from the announcement video sticks out.

Ryan Reynolds asked his online arch-enemy is he wanted to play the character “one more time”, which hints that the long-tenured superhero is only going to make a solitary appearance as the iconic mutant. Jackman has admitted on more than one occasion that he wouldn’t have hung up the claws for good if Logan were to be absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s a win for everyone that he’s finally getting that opportunity.

By the time Deadpool 3 arrives, the actor will be one month shy of turning 56 years old, and 24 years will have passed since he debuted in Bryan Singer’s X-Men. And yet, MCU fans are still getting carried away by daydreaming about the weird, wild, and wonderful scenarios that come from having an all-time icon of the genre board its biggest-ever franchise.

I’m telling you RIGHT FUCKING NOW.



If this means Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is in Secret Wars.



And TOBEY MAGUIRES Spider-Man is in Secret Wars.



I will never ever ever ever be ok — Big Screen Berkan (@BigScreenBerkan) September 27, 2022

People act like Hugh Jackman didn’t flat out state that he’d return as Wolverine for an avengers or Deadpool movie. — senpaigamer (@kilerrobot) September 29, 2022

My guess is that both of them gateway into MCU through some part of the multiverse. Deadpool stays post Deadpool 3 but Hugh's Wolverine doesn't. And all of these multiverse characters come back in Avengers: Secret Wars. Eventually the MCU's own X-Men with fresh faces come up. — Gauraang Arora (@AroraGaur_) September 29, 2022

I know, I'm just not going to expect it. Because there will be plenty of people who set their expectations too high. Right now all we know is that he will be in deadpool 3 and already people are saying he will come back permanently, be in Avengers, be the mcu Wolverine etc — Arklay Embers (@ArklayEmbers) September 28, 2022

Deadpool 3 release date reveal means Wolverine might be in Avengers 5 https://t.co/oOYS9OuJvG — Droid Phone News (@Droid_News) September 28, 2022

70 year old Hugh jackman after feige told him he will get de aged to 40 yo wolverine for the 110 th time for avengers 10 gulp shitto rise or whateverpic.twitter.com/8HYiso2oKA — Lexi🦇 PARAMORE DAY (@purpleg0re) September 28, 2022

I'm curious to know if after Deadpool 3! Wolverine and Deadpool will be in the new Avengers movies 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WeDF7UMTAM — 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 (@RuleTimeSpace) September 28, 2022

My dream will most likely become a reality in “Avengers: Secret Wars”



Evans for two more films,

Maguire is in Spider Man: No Way Home,

And Now! Jackman will be back in Deadpool III! #MarvelStudios #Deadpool3 #Wolverine #wolverineisback #CaptainAmerica #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/rj3PBw70ND — Peter Kelly (@PeterKe47497136) September 28, 2022

Of course, we can’t rule out Jackman’s potential involvement in additional projects with any degree of certainty, but we do at least know that he won’t be suiting up and snarling his way through cameo appearances come 2029, with the canonical confusion and fury surrounding Logan having been cleared up.

Would we like to see Jackman’s Wolverine fighting side-by-side with the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty and/or Secret Wars? Absolutely, it would kick unfathomable amounts of ass, but that doesn’t mean we should be getting ahead of ourselves.