Daydreaming Marvel fans already getting carried away with Wolverine’s future
We’re not going to sit here and claim that Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 isn’t awesome, because it most definitely is, but one key quote from the announcement video sticks out.
Ryan Reynolds asked his online arch-enemy is he wanted to play the character “one more time”, which hints that the long-tenured superhero is only going to make a solitary appearance as the iconic mutant. Jackman has admitted on more than one occasion that he wouldn’t have hung up the claws for good if Logan were to be absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s a win for everyone that he’s finally getting that opportunity.
By the time Deadpool 3 arrives, the actor will be one month shy of turning 56 years old, and 24 years will have passed since he debuted in Bryan Singer’s X-Men. And yet, MCU fans are still getting carried away by daydreaming about the weird, wild, and wonderful scenarios that come from having an all-time icon of the genre board its biggest-ever franchise.
Of course, we can’t rule out Jackman’s potential involvement in additional projects with any degree of certainty, but we do at least know that he won’t be suiting up and snarling his way through cameo appearances come 2029, with the canonical confusion and fury surrounding Logan having been cleared up.
Would we like to see Jackman’s Wolverine fighting side-by-side with the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty and/or Secret Wars? Absolutely, it would kick unfathomable amounts of ass, but that doesn’t mean we should be getting ahead of ourselves.