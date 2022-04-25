DCEU film slate featured at CinemaCon

A standee for upcoming DC Comics and DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films was spotted at this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The films featured include DC League of Superpets, which is the only film to not feature as part of the DCEU. DCEU entries include Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash.

DC League of Superpets, starring the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, follows Krypto (Johnson), Superman’s super-powered dog, as he forms a superhero team of shelter animals to rescue the Justice League, who have been captured by Lex Luthor. The film is set to release July 22 later this year.

Black Adam, also starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, has few details surrounding its premise. However, it’s been confirmed that the Justice Society of America will feature in the film, as well as the criminal group Intergang, whose comic iteration is led by major DC Comics villain Darkseid. It is also set to establish Black Adam as an adversary to DC Comics hero Shazam. Black Adam will release on Oct. 21 later this year.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, and will see Zachary Levi revise his titular role from the prequel. Like Black Adam, very few plot details are available, but given the short time between both films’ release dates and Black Adam setting up its main character as a villain to Shazam, it’s not a far stretch to assume that the two will be connected. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will release on Dec. 16 later this year.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will star Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and is said to have a strong emphasis on worldbuilding, especially surrounding the universe’s underwater kingdoms. The film will release on March 17, 2023.

Finally, The Flash will see Ezra Miller don the mantle once again as Barry Allen travels back to the past in order to prevent the murder of his mother. Staying true to most time travel films, however, his actions have a resounding impact on his present day. The Flash will release on June 23, 2023.