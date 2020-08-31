DC Reveals Plans For Batman Day 2020

Always a good opportunity to recognize the many sides of the Dark Knight’s legacy, this year’s Batman Day will be taking place on September 19th. In previous years, we’ve had the Bat-Signal lighting up various cities, as well as multiple tie-ins and other special promotions. For 2020, DC have opted for an all-virtual celebration, due to COVID-19, but have plenty of things planned for those wanting to take part via apps and other digital media.

First up, Waze are running a theme for “Batman and the Riddler” that includes associated Spotify playlists, with the special feature available from August 31st to October 31st. Directions will be given by Kevin Conroy, or through Wally Wingert’s voice as the Riddler, while there’ll also be Batmobile icons and Bat-moods (we’d imagine these’ll lean towards the brooding side).

In addition, BatmanDay.com will feature extensive interactive choices, including DIY tips to create a cape and cowl, with fans also able to join a Virtual 5k/10k run or walk that features branded goods to use after registration. Other highlights include fresh content and gifts for Injustice 2 Mobile and DC Legends, form change trinkets for DC Universe Online, social media mysteries, an as-yet-revealed promotion on the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service, and localized events around the world.

As has become something of a tradition for Batman Day, DC are also making a free digital comic available, in this case the first chapters of Sean Murphy’s Batman: Curse of the White Knight and Batman Tales: Once Upon a Crime, as well as Batman: The Adventures Continue #1. Furthermore, HBO Max are hosting a Batman takeover from September 18th-19th, while there’ll be plenty of linked material from brands like LEGO, Funko and SpinMaster, discounted comics and graphic novels on apps. There’ll also be the Batman 100 Project, an auction of art to raise money for comic book creators requiring financial and medical aid.

Now in its seventh iteration since beginning in 2014, Batman Day is always an excellent chance to stock up on content and giveaways, of which we’ll certainly be exploring come September. Be sure to check out www.BatmanDay.com for new deals and offers, as well as the latest news on where and when to take part.