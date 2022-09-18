DC defenders instantly shoot down the notion of a contentious crossover

A large number of DCEU fans are very particular about what they want to see, and the only major problem (which is admittedly a fairly glaring one) is that Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to want to give it to them.

The masses desire few things more than to see Henry Cavill suit up and swoop back into action as the franchise’s canonical Superman, but instead they’ve had to make do with faceless cameos in Shazam! and Peacemaker. They’re also desperate to see the Man of Steel trade blows with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, which does at least look as though it’s guaranteed to happen… in a potential DC League of Super-Pets sequel.

They want the SnyderVerse restored, and while that’s not 100 percent off the table, the announcement of a sequel to 2005’s Constantine ended up causing a surprising amount of backlash. However, as has been made abundantly clear by the overwhelming rejection to the mere notion, one thing DC diehards definitely do not want to see in any way, shape, or form is Watchmen coming within a thousand miles of canon or continuity.

Zack Snyder’s passion project ended up disappointing on a critical and commercial level, but the extended versions offer a vastly superior and slavishly faithful experience. Just because it’s a DC-branded story, that doesn’t mean there’s any want or need to see the subversive superhero tale shoehorned into an existing franchise for the sake of name value above all else.

Based on the fact a selection of the replies include such winning soundbites as “no please”, “who is upvoting this?”, “Do I want to see The Watchmen in the segregated DCEU? Hell no”, and our personal favorite; “Alan Moore would die from a heart attack, spin in his grave, then come back from hell through sheer anger (and a tad of black magic)”, that’ll be a no, then.