DC fans have thoughts on ‘League of Super-Pets’ giving them the crossover they’ve been asking for

Ever since Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam escaped from over a decade in development hell to head into production, DC fans have been crossing their fingers in the hopes that Henry Cavill would make a cameo appearance in the upcoming blockbuster.

It makes sense given that the two superheroes are about as all-powerful as it gets, while the actors themselves are plenty familiar with each other offscreen. San Diego Comic-Con may have come and gone without a Cavill sighting, but Johnson continued hinting that the Man of Steel and the Man in Black will cross paths somewhere down the line.

Well, it finally happened as The Rock kept saying it would, just not in the way anyone expected. True to his word, the A-list megastar has delivered on his promise of having Superman and Black Adam come face-to-face… during a credits scene in DC League of Super-Pets. Needless to say, people had thoughts.

Me finding out The Rock was teasing an animated Superman vs Black Adam and not Henry Cavill’s Superman #SuperPets pic.twitter.com/CaHkdz1qz4 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 1, 2022

They got a Black Adam dog in Super Pets bruh LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/URqbN0IBr7 — Clark (@VegetaIV) July 31, 2022

You telling me Black Adam facing off against superman from super pets? pic.twitter.com/zdht5BKNhw — Juno’s Rocket (@junosrocket) August 1, 2022

So? No Superman vs Black Adam in the DCEU? But In the godamn Super Pets-Verse?



This is my villain origin story. pic.twitter.com/4DJHUjUxz2 — Co6y 🦇 (@Co6yyy) August 1, 2022

"You guys already know how I feel about SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM.



The indestructible Force meets the immovable object.



With the DC SUPERPETS UNIVERSE we had an opportunity to build out this awesome animated universe in a big, fun, cool way." pic.twitter.com/pk3uio9iL9 — OWN ZSJL ON DIGITAL (@snydersbatman) August 1, 2022

#SuperPets has a Black Adam vs. Krypto post credit scene? Why does that feel disrespectful to all the fans that want that in live action? — painfulgamer (@painfulgamer1) August 1, 2022

He literally put… Black Adam and his dog in the post credit scene of Superpets and voiced both… along with Krypto 💀 pic.twitter.com/d75fsyJ2p3 — BatKilmer is 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘺 … (@BatKilmer) August 1, 2022

In order to understand Black Adam you have to watch League of SuperPets — young money saved me (@2017KiaRio) August 1, 2022

Be careful what you wish for then, with Black Adam and Superman’s first meeting in a theatrical feature film coming as part of an animated feature that scored one of DC’s lowest box office debuts this century. In hindsight, Johnson’s Comic-Con hint that the crossover depended on who was playing Superman carries even more weight, and the answer turned out to be a pixelated Kryptonian voiced by John Krasinski.

No doubt, this is going to give the dejected section of the fanbase even more ammunition, but at least it might encourage them to check out DC League of Super-Pets for themselves.