DC diehard makes a truly bold proclamation on ‘Batgirl’

There are several big projects coming out of the DC Comics and Warner Bros. pipeline, but one film in particular has gotten fans believing it could be a landmark film in the superhero genre: Batgirl.

We’re in the silver age of comic book movies, having just passed the peak which saw Marvel Cinematic Universe films consistently reach the $1 billion mark and of DC’s commitment to their extended universe. Funnily enough, it’s a silver age of comic books character that one fan thinks is going to change the game.

Batgirl is finally getting a solo project after years in development hell, with Leslie Grace taking up the mantle. What universe the film will take place in is a mystery, with Michael Keaton and his batsuit spotted on the set of the film a few months prior. But what is for certain in one viewer’s eyes is that Batgirl will be the “greatest female superhero film of all time”.

Until 2016’s Wonder Woman, there wouldn’t have been much effort required to nab such a title, with the only ones the world knew of being an absurdly awful Halle Berry-led Catwoman film, and a lethargic and dull Elektra spin-off from 2003’s Daredevil. Now there’s a bit more competition, but still not enough, with the likes of Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman 1984, and Black Widow, all out for that top spot.

Batgirl won’t be able to claim the highest-grossing female-led superhero film record from $1 billion hit Captain Marvel, with the long-awaited adaptation an HBO Max exclusive. Batgirl, interestingly, is directed by the scribes of Ms. Marvel though, with writing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah teaming up on the DC project.

Barbara Gordon’s first solo film adventure is due on HBO Max sometime in 2022, with no release date confirmed yet.