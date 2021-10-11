DC Fans Are Roasting The Injustice Movie
DC fans were hyped when it was first announced that the massively popular video game Injustice: Gods Among Us was getting a feature length adaptation, and with good reason. The console favorite is held in high regard, and the comic book company is famed for delivering a nonstop barrage of well-made and enjoyable animated movies.
Throw in a star-studded cast that features Anson Mount as Batman, Justin Hartley as Superman, Kevin Pollak as the Joker, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn and literally dozens more, and all the ingredients were there for a fun-filled superhero adventure that doesn’t skimp on the violence.
However, now that audiences have had the chance to see Injustice for themselves, it would be selling it short to say that folks aren’t too enthused. As you can see from the reactions below, the film is being torn apart on social media.
The DC Animated Universe was never going to boast a 100% success rate, but it sounds as though Injustice might be one of the worst efforts yet. That’s got to be a disappointment when so many people were looking forward to it, but maybe it’ll spur the studio on to focus solely on the comics for inspiration and not turn its eyes to video games in the future.