DC Fans Are Roasting The Injustice Movie

DC fans were hyped when it was first announced that the massively popular video game Injustice: Gods Among Us was getting a feature length adaptation, and with good reason. The console favorite is held in high regard, and the comic book company is famed for delivering a nonstop barrage of well-made and enjoyable animated movies.

Throw in a star-studded cast that features Anson Mount as Batman, Justin Hartley as Superman, Kevin Pollak as the Joker, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn and literally dozens more, and all the ingredients were there for a fun-filled superhero adventure that doesn’t skimp on the violence.

However, now that audiences have had the chance to see Injustice for themselves, it would be selling it short to say that folks aren’t too enthused. As you can see from the reactions below, the film is being torn apart on social media.

@DC_Animated @WB_Animation



Remake the animated injustice movie! , y’all decided to kill the flash in such a dumb horrible way, etc etc,this movie was not what us as fans wanted and expected from this movie. — JUMPMAN_londo (@JumpmanLondo) October 11, 2021

This was the funniest shot from the Injustice movie… the fucker just managed to seat them together and force them to end the war 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AANblJQyeQ — 𝙺𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚞𝚛𝚍𝚘𝚌𝚔🦇 (@TheKalMurdock) October 11, 2021

The #InjusticeMovie is beyond awful; far worse than whatever clips you see on Twitter will make you believe.



I LIKE the comic story and even with that they just threw a bunch of shit at the wall and made do.



There is no structure, there are no themes, characters die and are — The Uneducated Film Geek (@uneducatedpop) October 11, 2021

This Injustice Movie is utter and complete rubbish. — Marvin the Paranoid Android🇦🇷 (@Boboye_Ak) October 11, 2021

Well, that new DC injustice movie was shit — 𝕓𝕒𝕥𝕞𝕒𝕟 𝕁𝕣 🇪🇭🇦🇪🇩🇪🇬🇧🇪🇸 (@mhid__jay) October 11, 2021

So yeah Guys just finished watching #InjusticeMovie #Injustice And my thought and my mind was just stright up (🖕 this crap) It was garbage as freaking Heel and im never Gonna watch it again 2.3/10 (For freaking killing Everybody) 😠😡😬🖕 pic.twitter.com/b1wJZjiMdc — Ground Breaker ☲ (@GroundBreaker37) October 11, 2021

I'd like to congratulate the Injustice movie for taking the title of the worst animated superhero movie I've ever seen — Ian has birdseye brainrot (derogatory) (@616IanWho) October 11, 2021

The Injustice Movie is easily the worst animated movie DC has ever put out. I'm genuinely impressed. — 🕷️Miri-animator✡️ (@DykescoSpider) October 11, 2021

You know is bad when the GAME of injustice did better justice then this shit of a movie ROFL. — Utruekings (@UltraKingsFN) October 11, 2021

If they had made the Injustice movie a serious animated series instead, and stuck to the comics, I honestly believe they could have had one of the best superhero shows ever. Instead we got whatever the hell this was… what they did to The Flash's arc was beyond stupid https://t.co/mlelkLhILJ — Cam Wolfe 🐺 (@camwolfshot) October 11, 2021

The DC Animated Universe was never going to boast a 100% success rate, but it sounds as though Injustice might be one of the worst efforts yet. That’s got to be a disappointment when so many people were looking forward to it, but maybe it’ll spur the studio on to focus solely on the comics for inspiration and not turn its eyes to video games in the future.