New Injustice Movie Images Highlight Harley Quinn, Joker, Wonder Woman And More

A movie adaptation of Injustice: Gods Among Us is finally on the way! After fans have been clamoring for it for years, Warner Bros. is about to release an animated Injustice film, based on both the hit NetherRealm video games and Tom Taylor’s acclaimed tie-in comic book series which further explores the world of those games. With the movie dropping in just a few weeks, a batch of new images have arrived which highlight a number of the most important characters.

Any self-respecting DC fan knows Injustice already, but just in case you need a reminder: the franchise is set in an alternate universe where Joker pulls off his most despicable scheme yet – tricking Superman into killing his beloved Lois Lane and their unborn child. His intense grief turns the Man of Steel cruel and he not only murders the Joker but establishes himself as the leader of a totalitarian Regime, causing Batman to lead a bunch of heroes in a rebellion against him known as the Insurgency.

In the gallery above, you can get glimpses at some key moments from the film – including Superman losing Lois and then tracking down the Joker. What’s more, many of his former allies turned enemies are showcased – including Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Hawkman, and others. These iconic characters are voiced by a stacked ensemble cast, including Justin Hartley, Anson Mount, Gillian Jacobs, Kevin Pollack, Janet Varney, Anika Noni Rose, and Reid Scott.

As the trailers have demonstrated, Injustice is going to be one of the most brutal DC animated movies yet, as its R-rating will allow it to go even darker than the original games. Not long to wait now until we get to see this hotly anticipated release in all its glory when it arrives across all platforms — 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital — on Tuesday, October 19th.