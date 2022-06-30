DC fans attempt to predict the future for Battinson

After the success The Batman had during its theatrical release earlier this year, fans are curious to know what happens to this caped crusader after the events of the film.

Reddit user u/Thanos_6point0 asked BatFans on r/DC_Cinematic on future character arcs Robert Pattinson will go through in future film installments. Fans wrapped their heads together as they came up with possible ideas that could work for the film’s potential sequel.

One Reddit user suggested that it’s probably going down a similar path to the Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan, where Bruce Wayne becomes a playboy millionaire.

Others suggested that it’s going to be based on Wayne’s inner monologue from the film’s ending, where he realized that Batman had a different effect on the city and that vengeance isn’t the answer to save Gotham.

One Reddit user extended their response by plotting an entire trilogy. They predict that Wayne will be torn as he can’t be both the philanthropist billionaire and the dark knight. Wayne will have to figure out how to bring the two together or if he has to pick one.

Some suggested that the second film should give Wayne a love interest. They didn’t specify who, but knowing that the film was rated for mature and adult audiences, anyone in the Batman universe could be a potential lover for the billionaire. Even Selina could make a return.

But most fans agreed that a possible second arc of the Battison film is Wayne learning the importance of using his own influence as a billionaire to make a change rather than wearing a costume at night.

Warner Bros. announced during CinemaCon that a Batman sequel has been greenlit and that Robert Pattinson will be reprising his role as the defender of Gotham. And while the plot of the next installment hasn’t been made available to the public, fans are hoping that it will be as good as the first one and possibly continue where the film left off.