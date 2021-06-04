Home / movies

DC Fans Going Crazy For First Look At Michael Keaton’s Batsuit In The Flash

Through accident, design or coincidence, Hollywood’s two biggest comic book franchises are now locked in a game of multiversal one-upmanship, and it’ll be interesting to see who the fans declare as the winner when the dust on the first round has settled at the end of next year.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, with the latest rumors pointing towards an epic scrap against a Sinister Six assembled from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb timelines, while almost anyone from the past, present and future of the series has been linked with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As for the DCEU, Andy Muschietti’s The Flash has also been touted as a potential destination for any actor to have appeared in a DC Comics adaptation, but we definitely know that we’re getting Michael Keaton back as Batman for the first time in 30 years. Tim Burton’s Dark Knight is currently on location in England, with Muschietti taking to social media and offering a bloody tease of his iconic Batsuit. Naturally, the merest glimpse was enough to generate a huge response, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

It’s safe to assume that we might not be seeing the 69 year-old actor revealed in all of his costumed glory for a while yet, especially with The Flash not due for release until November 2022. However, there is the return of the DC FanDome event later this year, so it can’t be completely ruled out that we’ll be getting a much closer look at the returning Caped Crusader in a few months from now, long before the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut finally hits the big screen.

