DC fans declare the Snyder-Verse officially dead following James Gunn’s appointment

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Peacemaker producer Peter Safran will be the new department-heads of DC Studios (previously DC Films) following the Walter Hamada’s controversial run. Still the question on everyone’s minds seems to be what the change will mean for the so-called Snyder-Verse.

Many saw Hamada’s exit from DC Studios as an opportunity for Zack Snyder to finally comeback to DC, but the appointment of Gunn instead seems to have dashed their hopes to the ground. The part of the fandom that was never interested in the Snyder-Verse in the first place is now relishing in the fact.

Hopefully the Snyderverse is dead and buried now. — Brandon Makar (@bmakar83) October 25, 2022

In other news, it's nice to hear that it sounds like the Snyderverse is officially dead. Sucks he already robbed us of the BvS and Doomsday stories though. Super Cavill and Batfleck could've been amazing in both. — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) October 26, 2022

Snyder was initially tapped to direct five DC Universe films, known as the Snyder-Verse, but was cut short after two and a half when he exited Justice League in the middle of post-production due to a family tragedy. Ever since then, fans of the director’s vision for the superhero universe have relentlessly campaigned for him to complete it.

Although most have accepted that it will never happen, a hopeful few seem to think Gunn might be favorable to Snyder and call on him to come back to DC.

He's friends with Zack Snyder.

Why wouldn't he invite him?

Y'all really think that "Snyderverse is dead" when James Gunn and Zack Snyder not only consider each other friends but have also worked alongside each other before? https://t.co/8HcaJhR28W pic.twitter.com/ar5b7cJWrX — Scrawn (@Scrawn_YT) October 26, 2022

DC Studios has been in turmoil for a while now, and there’s no telling how the new leadership will affect that. Their latest outing, Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has not been well-received by critics, scoring an aggregated 39 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The DC faithful have shot the audience score all the way up to 90 percent, however, so maybe there is hope.

Gunn and Safran officially take the reins of the reformed DC Studios starting Nov. 1.