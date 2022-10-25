Zack Snyder fanatics once again call for his return to DC following James Gunn promotion

A new age for the newly rebranded DC Universe dawned today, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins of production in the studio.

Naturally, the shakeup in leadership has breathed new life into a campaign which was long considered to be ruled out – getting Zack Snyder involved in DC movies again.

Fan campaigning is what eventually led to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which as we all know, was a resounding success. However a lot of the bigwigs over at Warner Bros and DC made their feelings on having Snyder return to the DC Universe fairly clear in recent months.

Anyone else had enough of this family fun forced hope crap?

Don’t you want to see Darkseid invade and decimate the living Hell out of earth? Something heart wrenching and terrifying.THEN we can get REAL FUCKING HOPE when Superman leads the world to victory #BringBackZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/8yjtEc7zcm — Leonidas (@Signs2323) October 25, 2022

Even DC’s Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee hinted that the chances of Zack Snyder returning to DC were murky at best. Of course, that was before the big shakeup by Warner Bros. Discovery, which seems to have swung the doors wide open to just about any possibility.

Now is the time to be louder than ever. #BringBackZackSnyder — The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) October 25, 2022

Gunn and Safran will be splitting the duties of heading up the studio – Gunn will reportedly be looking after the creative side of the studios future productions while Safran will be looking after the more logistical and business-oriented aspects.

Warner Bros bigwigs have been historically antagonistic towards Snyder and the broader fanbase, so the shakeup has the fandom crying out in one voice to remind Gunn and Safran of what they want – and even Ray Fisher, our beloved Cyborg is getting involved.

Keep going. — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) October 25, 2022

The latest production by the studio was of course Black Adam, which set the stage and hinted towards what’s to come in the future of the DC universe. We thought it was alright, but also nothing particularly groundbreaking.