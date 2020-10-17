DC Fans Freaking Out Over Michael B. Jordan’s Static Shock Movie

It was only confirmed at DC FanDome in August that a Static Shock movie was in active development, but yesterday it was announced that Michael B. Jordan would be teaming up with Warner Bros. to produce the project through his Outlier Society company, which is huge news for the live-action debut of the fan favorite character.

Virgin Hawkins made his first comic book appearance in 1993, but it wasn’t until almost a decade later that his costumed alter ego garnered major attention through the animated series that ran for four seasons and 52 episodes between 2000 and 2004. Not strictly a superhero but rather a metahuman, Static acquired his powers like many other costumed crime fighters do, with exposure to a radioactive chemical giving him electromagnetic abilities.

Not exactly one of DC’s marquee names but a hugely popular one nonetheless, attention will now focus on casting the lead role. It remains to be seen when that’ll happen, but the news that Michael B. Jordan is set to produce Static Shock went down very well with fans, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Static Shock is one of the best shows of all time https://t.co/mCJ9KvN9eO — Risa 🎃 (@zeldaalove) October 16, 2020

!!! with Reginald Hudlin involved too, very cool. https://t.co/t6FGVQd2Ea — Jeff Hamilton (@JeffAHamilton) October 16, 2020

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 THIS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/4Y4W0EWbYw — Not the juiceman (@KingKevv5) October 16, 2020

SUPERHEROOOOO STATIC SHOCK https://t.co/S4gdpknqY3 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 16, 2020

There’s no guarantee that the Black Panther star will appear on screen, but so far he’s showed up in every project that he’s also produced whether it be lead roles in Just Mercy or the upcoming Without Remorse, HBO movie Fahrenheit 451, a recurring guest spot on Netflix comic book adaptation Raising Dion or voicing the main character in the animated Gen: Lock.

With one of the hottest young talents in the business attached behind the camera and more than likely set to take at least a background part, Static Shock has now rocketed towards the top of the studio’s list of most-anticipated movies.