DC fans go to war after Matt Reeves accused of plagiarizing ‘The Batman’

It’s been a couple of days since the DC fandom came close to devolving into civil war, so we were about due. The latest back-and-forth to take over everyone’s timelines is #BatmanGate, which kicked off when comic book artist Chris Wozniak claimed that a story he suggested to producer Michael Uslan back in 1990 ended up serving as the blueprint for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Following hot on the heels of the never-ending SnyderVerse debate, the discourse revolving around the short and long-term future of the DCEU, the wide-ranging behind the scenes changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, and a musical Joker sequel gearing up to start filming, it seems as though supporters and detractors alike of Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl aren’t done arguing amongst themselves, although the sentiment is leaning towards calling bullsh*t in this instance.

#BatmanGate actually tending makes me hate Snyder cultists even more



Love his movies to death but for the love of god stop trying to bring down other films over false claims because you’re still salty about the SnyderVerse falling apart — Logan (@orange_logan) August 13, 2022

#BatmanGate is fucking ridiculous. Some nobody manchild acting like his Batman fanfiction he pulled outta his ass was stolen for The Batman. The fucking movie wears it's influences on it's sleeve. You're not that special, guy. pic.twitter.com/pQsW1EOdTH — Golden Swordsman (@SwordsmanKnight) August 14, 2022

I believe this #BatmanGate thing is a blatant lie. However, if it is true then say goodbye to The Batman 2, The Penguin, and everything in that universe.



Again, I bet this is a lie. — Home of DCEU (@hodceu) August 14, 2022

Imagine believing a hugely talented writer-director like Matt Reeves needs to plagarise a story.



He literally wrote it with Pattinson in mind. He's talked about the creative process.



Utterly absurd.#BatmanGate pic.twitter.com/AK0G5SCEZD — James Prescott is Finding Hope Again (@JamesPrescott77) August 13, 2022

yea that #batmangate shit sounding TRUE to me… — SyL ☕ #SyLNation🌐 #NewDC (@sylabdul_inc) August 13, 2022

Anyone got the link to the whole video about #BatmanGate? I don’t know much about it in context, but if this is indeed true, that might be the reason The Batman 2 hasn’t been officially greenlit, right?



A potential lawsuit will add insult to injury for WB. https://t.co/s4DBwDlNwc — Ω Ryan Ω #RebelMoon Era (@Snyder_Cut_240) August 13, 2022

Just wanna say to all the batman fans I'm sorry the sequel probably isn't being made.



But even so the writer whose story was stolen for the movie should still get his credit.#BatmanGate — Sandy Region #TPD (@SandyRegion) August 14, 2022

That #BatmanGate sounds like too much of a coincidence.



Could very easily be real. — TC (@TCDoesComics) August 14, 2022

Sure enough, conspiracy theorists siding with Wozniak are beginning to perpetuate the story that the reason why Reeves’ sequel hasn’t been officially given the green light to start gearing up for pre-production and shooting is because of #BatmanGate, even though the second installment in what’s believed to be at least a Pattinson-led trilogy was confirmed to be in development earlier this year.

As you’ve seen from the reactions above, there’s a lot of heated debate and argumentative asides being put forward from all corners of the DC sphere, but it’s not as if the multiple high-profile issues, setbacks, and controversies to plague WB’s myriad of superhero properties hasn’t given the people enough to chew on, so what’s one more?