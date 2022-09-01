DC fans hilariously pitch ‘Black Adam’ roles for Kevin Hart

It seems like almost every A-list celebrity is in a superhero film nowadays. Either they receive multi-year contracts where they either have a solo film, team up, or small cameo role. Or play as one-off villains with grey morals and have the audience questioning who they should sympathize with. But if there is an actor who deserves a live-action superhero debut, it’s Kevin Hart.

Fans on r/DC_Cinematic have taken the challenge to think of possible roles for Hart to play in the upcoming superhero film, Black Adam. But rather than giving legitimate answers that could possibly be good notes for DC, especially if they want to compete with Marvel, all the responses are… interesting.

One answer that could be a solid role for Hart is to be Superman since DC has been giving the iconic hero headless cameos. If not that, maybe Jimmy Olsen, Clark Kent’s best friend, or anyone in Metropolis.

Another close-to-valid answer is Mr. Mxyzptlk, a villain/anti-hero in the Superman franchise who is known for his mischief. Maybe that character is perfect for Hart to play, considering he’s known for his comedy.

But fans didn’t stop there. Rather than giving something serious to play, they believe that the actor should take on roles based on children. He’s either the child behind Black Ada since he’s like the opposite of Shazam! or just the son who died as part of Black Adam’s backstory.

Others “predicted” that he’s already in the movie, taking on smaller roles such as a goon or wizard. Pretty much any minor role you can think of in the Black Adam film, it’s going to be played by Hart.

But let’s be real, Dwayne Johnson said in a past interview that he has the perfect role for Hart — Honky Pete, the best sidekick Black Adam could have. He’s pretty much the utility person to DC’s newest hero.

While Hart isn’t in any live-action films just yet, he currently stars in DC’s League of Super Pets as Ace. Other than that, he starred in other adventure films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and George in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. But please Warner Bros, fulfill Johnson’s pitch and create The Adventures of Black Adam and Honky Pete. It will definitely save the DCEU.