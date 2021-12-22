DC fans overjoyed at Zod’s return in ‘The Flash’ movie
Just as Marvel fans are going crazy for the cameo-filled Spider-Man: No Way Home and anticipating next spring’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, DC fans are preparing for the DCEU’s own universe-hopping cinematic event. The Flash isn’t just Ezra Miller’s first solo outing as Barry Allen, but will also serve as a “Flashpoint”/”Crisis on Infinite Earths”-level crossover. We’ve long known Michael Keaton will be returning as his Batman, for example.
Today, word arrived that a figure from the DCEU’s past will be coming back for The Flash. None other than Michael Shannon’s General Zod, last seen in Man of Steel (outside of Zod’s body being used to create Doomsday in Batman v Superman). Seeing as Superman famously executed the Kryptonian villain, DC lovers are having their minds blown by this news, with varying reactions going around on social media right now.
First, those who have always rated Zod can’t believe their luck
And those who always hated MoS‘s controversial ending are keeping their fingers crossed.
That said, Zack Snyder followers are worried The Flash will “ruin” Man of Steel.
Others are more than worried — they’re spitting with fury at the whole movie.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, others are excited to see Sasha Calle’s Supergirl battle with Zod and his right-hand woman, Faora (Antje Traue is also believed to be reprising her role).
Now, this would be a twist.
Meanwhile, Flash fans are getting miffed at all these other characters stealing the Scarlet Speedster’s limelight.
OK, when you put it like that…
We still don’t really know how The Flash fits together, but we’re expecting Barry to go back in time and royally screw up the timeline, which somehow results in Keaton’s Batman crossing over and Supergirl appearing on the scene. Keep your theories going as The Flash isn’t due to spring into cinemas until Nov. 4, 2022.