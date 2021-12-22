DC fans overjoyed at Zod’s return in ‘The Flash’ movie

Just as Marvel fans are going crazy for the cameo-filled Spider-Man: No Way Home and anticipating next spring’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, DC fans are preparing for the DCEU’s own universe-hopping cinematic event. The Flash isn’t just Ezra Miller’s first solo outing as Barry Allen, but will also serve as a “Flashpoint”/”Crisis on Infinite Earths”-level crossover. We’ve long known Michael Keaton will be returning as his Batman, for example.

Today, word arrived that a figure from the DCEU’s past will be coming back for The Flash. None other than Michael Shannon’s General Zod, last seen in Man of Steel (outside of Zod’s body being used to create Doomsday in Batman v Superman). Seeing as Superman famously executed the Kryptonian villain, DC lovers are having their minds blown by this news, with varying reactions going around on social media right now.

First, those who have always rated Zod can’t believe their luck

I may actually get my wish that Zod wont be dead and i get to see Shannon reprise his role as the best love action cbm villain in Zod 😭😭😭🥲 https://t.co/HyWGird6Ey — ☥Doctor Fate☥SHILL. Black Adam⚡7.29.2022, 221 days (@DCsDoctorFate) December 22, 2021

And those who always hated MoS‘s controversial ending are keeping their fingers crossed.

I'd love to believe that with Zod returning, The Flash changes the ending of Man of Steel to where Superman subdues him instead of killing him.



Anything to bring Henry Cavill back. pic.twitter.com/HpHXXRV0wc — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) December 22, 2021

That said, Zack Snyder followers are worried The Flash will “ruin” Man of Steel.

Zod is my absolute favourite CBM villian. Man of Steel is my go to. They better not ruin that movie. pic.twitter.com/r4W2aAv4ik — 🤞RESTORETHESNYDERVERSE 🤞 Ω 1.5 Million Club Ω (@RestoreSnyder) December 22, 2021

Others are more than worried — they’re spitting with fury at the whole movie.

I’m fucking done with the DCEU. Replacing Affleck with a 70 year old man and bringing Zod back from the dead is the last straw. Surely a reboot would be better at this point? — Alex || The Batman Hype (@AlexJ_39) December 22, 2021

On the opposite end of the spectrum, others are excited to see Sasha Calle’s Supergirl battle with Zod and his right-hand woman, Faora (Antje Traue is also believed to be reprising her role).

DCEU SUPERGIRL FIGHTING FAORA AND ZOD I WON pic.twitter.com/VlQZ8M1hCI — kenny (@walIyism) December 22, 2021

Now, this would be a twist.

I mean, what if this Supergirl is the daughter of Faora & Zod? https://t.co/9LO8iq6Y3b — Mike Fitzgerald (@MikeFitz538) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Flash fans are getting miffed at all these other characters stealing the Scarlet Speedster’s limelight.

The Flash movie, where everyone except Flash characters are going to appear. https://t.co/LtdylddxVy — Hush (@geekyhush) December 22, 2021

OK, when you put it like that…

Zod got to be in a Flash movie before Jay Garrick. https://t.co/FRLrWw72UL — Thomas Talks Comics (@ThomasComicTalk) December 22, 2021

We still don’t really know how The Flash fits together, but we’re expecting Barry to go back in time and royally screw up the timeline, which somehow results in Keaton’s Batman crossing over and Supergirl appearing on the scene. Keep your theories going as The Flash isn’t due to spring into cinemas until Nov. 4, 2022.