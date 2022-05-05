DC fans pitting ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘The Batman’ against each other

Why can't we all just get along?

We can all agree that DC Films hasn’t exactly taken a unified approach to its filmmaking model over the last decade, but the chaotic stewardship of the company’s blockbuster comic book adaptations has in turn caused a divide among the fandom.

On one hand, there are those who simply want to see the best DC projects possible regardless of the who, what, when, where, and why of their conception, execution, and eventual release, while on the other hand, there’s the vociferous SnyderVerse supporters; some of whom are happy to decry anything that isn’t connected to the mythology first established with Man of Steel.

Based on the reviews and the box office, Matt Reeves’ The Batman out-performed Zack Snyder’s Kryptonian reboot on a critical and commercial level, but social media has now decided to pit the two against each other, despite the lack of overt similarities between the two outside of being respective reboots for cultural icons.

In 10 years The Batman will have finished its trilogy when Man Of Steel still won’t have a sequel 💀 https://t.co/JANZZ3iSEn — Craig (@CS11__) May 4, 2022

In 10 years The Batman wont be remembered half as much as Man Of Steel still is to this day pic.twitter.com/NJVgsMOi8Z — Kubzi (@DCassemble) May 4, 2022

honestly i barely hear anyone talking about Man Of Steel outside of Twitter.

My dad liked it (aside from John Kent) but even he preferred The Batman. Of all my friends that watched The Batman, only one didn't really like it because she doesn't really care for CBMs. https://t.co/5wmDYDRLYh — Archiballs (@ArchieECH) May 5, 2022

I love Man of Steel but The Batman is literally one of the greatest comic book films ever made https://t.co/4iTcOUbxzs — Jai 🗣💯 (@CloutBurstCS) May 5, 2022

why does it have to be a competition, one or the other? They both had terrible aspects, and really amazing aspects. The Batman looked amazing but its story and plot was subpar and predictable, fairly boring. Man of Steel looked good, story good, failed to connect with comic fans. — June Nicholson (@JStryder508) May 5, 2022

The Batman is much better than Man of Steel kid cope — Romero 🦇 (@CapedRomero) May 5, 2022

Man of steel is amazing in its own way…but if it was really a better kickstarter than the Batman, then where’s man of steel 2? — Caleb Shaffer (@DownEdiaYoutube) May 5, 2022

man of steel was a shitshow and a disaster of cinema, whereas the batman was a solid and well executed film.



that's all I have to say about that https://t.co/xaZodVhHwm — sinister. (@smnsinistertoit) May 5, 2022

The tribalism has only intensified in the wake of the Discovery merger, which led to a number of the WarnerMedia old guard being relieved of their duties, including several high-level executives who’d staunchly shot down the notion of the SnyderVerse being resurrected and restored.

The Batman has a sequel on the way, but Man of Steel does not, which evidently still stings almost a decade after Henry Cavill’s debut under the costume. The future of DC Films at large remains entirely up in the air, but maybe one day everyone will just get along and support their favorite characters, whichever way they end up being brought to the big screen.