DC fans pitting ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘The Batman’ against each other

We can all agree that DC Films hasn’t exactly taken a unified approach to its filmmaking model over the last decade, but the chaotic stewardship of the company’s blockbuster comic book adaptations has in turn caused a divide among the fandom.
On one hand, there are those who simply want to see the best DC projects possible regardless of the who, what, when, where, and why of their conception, execution, and eventual release, while on the other hand, there’s the vociferous SnyderVerse supporters; some of whom are happy to decry anything that isn’t connected to the mythology first established with Man of Steel.
Based on the reviews and the box office, Matt Reeves’ The Batman out-performed Zack Snyder’s Kryptonian reboot on a critical and commercial level, but social media has now decided to pit the two against each other, despite the lack of overt similarities between the two outside of being respective reboots for cultural icons.
The tribalism has only intensified in the wake of the Discovery merger, which led to a number of the WarnerMedia old guard being relieved of their duties, including several high-level executives who’d staunchly shot down the notion of the SnyderVerse being resurrected and restored.
The Batman has a sequel on the way, but Man of Steel does not, which evidently still stings almost a decade after Henry Cavill’s debut under the costume. The future of DC Films at large remains entirely up in the air, but maybe one day everyone will just get along and support their favorite characters, whichever way they end up being brought to the big screen.