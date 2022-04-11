With Zack Snyder’s extended Justice League cut finally releasing in 2021 to unanimous acclaim from audiences, an estimable portion of the fandom has been unceasingly campaigning on social media for Warner Bros. to resurrect the so-called SnyderVerse and allow the filmmaker to produce his planned Justice League sequels.

Recently, one fan took this initiative to an extreme and compared the interconnected and cohesive narrative of the MCU to the DCEU, declaiming that Zack Snyder could “single-handedly achieve in 5-films what it took Marvel to do in 22-films.”

The fact that Zack Snyder could single-handedly achieve in 5-films what it took Marvel to do in 22-films is astounding #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/i0I2TKyF5c — Frank in the SnyderVerse (@FranksFandoms) April 9, 2022

As you’d expect, this elicited a hot debate on Twitter between Marvel and DC fans. But one response, in particular, has become even more viral than the original tweet, astutely pointing out that the cinematic equivalent of Snyder’s Justice League was the sixth movie in the MCU.

Avengers was the 6th movie in the MCU. https://t.co/q8CfoddQ8g — MaceAhLego (@MaceAhWindu) April 10, 2022

After all, are we really comparing Avengers: Endgame to Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Granted, if the director had the opportunity to explore those aforementioned sequels, maybe the third Justice League film could draw certain parallels with the last movie in the Infinity Saga in terms of scale, but at this point, even comparing the Snyder Cut to Avengers: Age of Ultron would be stretching the analogy too thin.

IS HE COMPARING JUSTICE LEAGUE 1 TO AVENGERS 4💀💀💀 — Dr. Sigma (@DrSigma2003) April 10, 2022

Which films constitute this pentalogy, you ask? Well, it appears that they include the non-existent Justice League 2 and Justice League 3 too, even if that kind of makes the argument fall on its own head.

He can’t be serious lol movies that don’t even exist 😂 pic.twitter.com/gr6dbJniMC — Mario ˣ🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) April 11, 2022

Given what Snyder managed to accomplish with his 4-hour version of Justice League, we wouldn’t mind seeing him take another crack at his vision for the SnyderVerse, though if recent reports on the matter are anything to go by, the powers that be don’t share these sentiments.