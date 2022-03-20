David Ayer reacts to SnyderVerse fans hiring a plane to get the message across

Regardless of whether or not you’ve got a vested interest in having the SnyderVerse restored, or seeing the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad become a reality, you can’t help but admire the dedication of those that do.

Even though Warner Bros. intended for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to draw a line under the original branch of the DCEU that initially began with Man of Steel, the filmmaker’s supporters have not gone quietly into the night. If anything, they’ve only grown louder, and barely a week goes by without #RestoreTheSnyderVerse or #ReleaseTheAyerCut trending on social media.

This past Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the Snyder Cut debuting on streaming, and the internet was awash with renewed optimism. In fact, an enterprising band of investors even hired a plane to display a banner showcasing support, which drew the attention of the Suicide Squad director.

With Snyder publicly thanking the fanbase on the one-year anniversary of his four-hour Justice League epic, and Ayer’s constant teases of what his original vision for Suicide Squad entailed, we’re nowhere near the end of a campaign that’s been ongoing for half a decade.

The optimists have pinpointed the finalization of the Discovery merger as a pivotal moment for the SnyderVerse, but we’ll just have to wait and see if WarnerMedia’s new owners have the inclination to give the people what they want at long last.

Either way, you could stake your house on the SnyderVerse and the Ayer Cut remaining hot topics of conversation on social media for the foreseeable future.