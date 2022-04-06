Fans convinced the SnyderVerse will be restored after WarnerMedia departures

Ever since the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger was first announced, fans have been pinpointing the finalization of the corporate takeover as judgement day for the SnyderVerse.

In the meantime, we’ve been inundated with rumor and speculation claiming that incoming CEO David Zaslav was poised to drastically overhaul the boardroom, and part of the cull would consist of the current crop of execs being given their marching orders.

Well, the shakeup is well underway after it was announced yesterday that WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, Studios and Networks chief Ann Sarnoff, and HBO Max boss Andy Forsell were on their way out of the door. As you can see from the reactions below, SnyderVerse supporters are growing increasingly confident that something major is afoot.

May 17th, 2021



WBD merger was announced



Mikey heard clowntable was OUT



halfway there



meanwhile, zaslav has ACTIVELY interviewed replacements for the FILM DIVISION



dont let the shills distract you!



WBD official MONDAY!https://t.co/dgNIOWYSGa — SyL ☕ my channel is a #receipt (@sylabdul_inc) April 5, 2022

A lot is happening this week!

What am I most excited to watch?

The SnyderVerse getting restored 🔥#RestoreTheSnyderVerse ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/KKzCWUzIQl — Daniel🇨🇷#RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@LopzMoya) April 5, 2022

Well, in regards to Snyderverse being done – From 1 year ago: “WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff says that the release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will complete the director’s superhero trilogy…” https://t.co/0fNVQqNYcl — Mike (@TomReagan) April 5, 2022

Now let's hope the Snyderverse is not to late @Discovery @WarnerMedia✌️ — Veeram Bheel (@VeeramBheel) April 6, 2022

With the changes happening @WarnerMedia are we looking at the coming of the #SnyderVerse ? — Bromachos (@swagtastical92) April 6, 2022

I'm gonna laugh my ass off. If the new folks at Warnermedia puts more focus on the ReevesBatverse than Restoring The SnyderVerse. — Dylan has seen The Batman 4x (@JDG0919) April 5, 2022

Jason Kilar's planned exit from WarnerMedia was reported on a while back, not a huge shock but has more to do with the disastrous day-and-date release model that hurt the studio division and led to Nolan's exit than Snyderverse nonsense. Keep your bad conspiracies to yourselves. — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) April 5, 2022

Of course, as long as DC Films president Walter Hamada remains in power there’s always going to be a question mark over the potential resurrection and restoration of the SnyderVerse, and that’s without mentioning Zack Snyder’s exclusive development deal with Netflix that could well be extended beyond the original two-year agreement, based solely on the number of projects he’s in the midst of developing for the streamer.

Make no mistake, though, this is only the beginning of the scuttlebutt, and things will only continue to intensify the closer we get to the merger officially being approved, signed, and closed.

The DCEU has a slew of exciting and interesting titles in the works for both the big and small screens, but the SnyderVerse is always going to be the hottest topic of conversation among the fanbase.