Fans convinced the SnyderVerse will be restored after WarnerMedia departures
Ever since the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger was first announced, fans have been pinpointing the finalization of the corporate takeover as judgement day for the SnyderVerse.
In the meantime, we’ve been inundated with rumor and speculation claiming that incoming CEO David Zaslav was poised to drastically overhaul the boardroom, and part of the cull would consist of the current crop of execs being given their marching orders.
Well, the shakeup is well underway after it was announced yesterday that WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, Studios and Networks chief Ann Sarnoff, and HBO Max boss Andy Forsell were on their way out of the door. As you can see from the reactions below, SnyderVerse supporters are growing increasingly confident that something major is afoot.
Of course, as long as DC Films president Walter Hamada remains in power there’s always going to be a question mark over the potential resurrection and restoration of the SnyderVerse, and that’s without mentioning Zack Snyder’s exclusive development deal with Netflix that could well be extended beyond the original two-year agreement, based solely on the number of projects he’s in the midst of developing for the streamer.
Make no mistake, though, this is only the beginning of the scuttlebutt, and things will only continue to intensify the closer we get to the merger officially being approved, signed, and closed.
The DCEU has a slew of exciting and interesting titles in the works for both the big and small screens, but the SnyderVerse is always going to be the hottest topic of conversation among the fanbase.